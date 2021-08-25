Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Target Price at $27.88

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IHRT. Barrington Research increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

IHRT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. 617,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,190 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth $351,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 17.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

