Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target at $115.63

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $97.61. 603,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Leidos by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,400,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Leidos by 8.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Leidos by 12.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 29.5% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.