Brokerages Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price at $211.55

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.38.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,750 shares of company stock worth $131,587,325. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. United Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $217.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

