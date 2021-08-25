Brokerages Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Target Price at $48.36

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

