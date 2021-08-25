Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) PT at $51.38

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.