Brokerages Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT at $63.60

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SON opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

