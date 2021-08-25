Brokerages Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Target Price at $32.45

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sotera Health by 852.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Sotera Health by 148.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth $320,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.13. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

