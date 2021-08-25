Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target at $210.14

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIDD. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,290 shares of company stock worth $1,646,659. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in The Middleby by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 89.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 5.4% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $180.45 on Friday. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.74.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

