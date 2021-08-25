Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT at $205.89

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.89.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,102. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,116,000 after buying an additional 68,175 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $197.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

