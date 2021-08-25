Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPYU opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $710.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

