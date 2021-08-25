C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 5,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $20,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Align Technology by 998.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $97,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $717.10. 8,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $646.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $289.52 and a one year high of $715.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,010,808. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

