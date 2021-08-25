C WorldWide Group Holding A S Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,238,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,172 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 4.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $436,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $31,706,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $794,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,633. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.02. The company has a market capitalization of $348.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

