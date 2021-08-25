C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 4,241 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Allegion by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter worth about $226,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Allegion by 36.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,621. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.71. 2,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

