C WorldWide Group Holding A S Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $626.60. 2,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,492. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.72. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $635.58. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

