C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 954 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Amdocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:DOX remained flat at $$77.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,577. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

