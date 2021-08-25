C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells $30,751.15 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Malcolm Salter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $28,214.35.

On Friday, June 18th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45.

Shares of CCCC opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 304,482 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

