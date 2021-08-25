Cactus, Inc. (WHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Cactus has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cactus to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. Cactus has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cactus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 212.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Cactus worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

