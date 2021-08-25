Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Trading 12.4% Higher

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) traded up 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 3,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 5,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

