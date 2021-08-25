Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.47.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.