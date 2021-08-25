Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.15 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.1533 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.10.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

