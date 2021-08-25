Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.23 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.

CM stock opened at C$149.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$67.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.62. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$96.42 and a 12-month high of C$149.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.65.

In other news, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$336,591.80. Insiders sold a total of 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

