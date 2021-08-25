Capital Square LLC Invests $238,000 in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in adidas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of adidas by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $179.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.65. adidas AG has a 52 week low of $147.88 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that adidas AG will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADDYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

