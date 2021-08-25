Capital Square LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Capital Square LLC reduced its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $390.89 million, a P/E ratio of 599.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FPI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

