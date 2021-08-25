Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.26 Million

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to post $12.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $9.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $27.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.07 million, with estimates ranging from $4.91 million to $151.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $745.34 million, a P/E ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after buying an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 674,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.