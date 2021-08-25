Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Up to $13.70

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.65. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 11,647 shares traded.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $745.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 674,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

