Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,786. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

