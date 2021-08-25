CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,597,510.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $679,116.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44.

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

