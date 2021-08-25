Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGAU shares. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.39. 106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.0556 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 10.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

