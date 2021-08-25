Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENTA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.51. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

