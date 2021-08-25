Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.100-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $432.89. The company had a trading volume of 182,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $433.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.64.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $384.53.

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

