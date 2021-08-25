Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 37,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

