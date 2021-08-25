Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 614 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

