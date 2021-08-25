Charles Schwab Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,354,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $162.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

