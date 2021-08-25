Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $807.14.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CHTR traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $796.67. 821,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,551. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $802.32. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

