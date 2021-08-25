ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

CCXI stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

