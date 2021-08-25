Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $11.18

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.18, but opened at $10.70. Chindata Group shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 20,914 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chindata Group by 2,045.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chindata Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Chindata Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,580,000 after purchasing an additional 302,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chindata Group by 136.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

