Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells $5,598,300.00 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CB traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $186.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,786. The firm has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.88.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

