CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$139.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$134.23.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO opened at C$130.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$126.59. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$75.92 and a 1 year high of C$131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.