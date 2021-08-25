Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Stake Decreased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,698 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

XEC stock opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

