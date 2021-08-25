Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Down 0.8%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.90 ($0.51). 103,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 780,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.20 ($0.51).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIR. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.15. The firm has a market cap of £159.66 million and a PE ratio of -4.49.

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

