Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.41.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $82,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

