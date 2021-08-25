Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.41.
CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89.
In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $82,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
