Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 26,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 232,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 68,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. 17,912,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,332,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $250.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

