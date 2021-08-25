Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.16. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.