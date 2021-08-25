Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCW opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

