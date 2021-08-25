Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jupai by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jupai alerts:

JP stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.47. Jupai Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP).

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.