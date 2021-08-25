Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Optical Cable as of its most recent SEC filing.

OCC stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 million, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.59. Optical Cable Co. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

