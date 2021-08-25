Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%.

Shares of CTRN opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.87. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citi Trends stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 197.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Citi Trends worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

