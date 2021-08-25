Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.77. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citi Trends stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Citi Trends worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

