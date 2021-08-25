Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%.

CTRN opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $781.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citi Trends stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 197.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Citi Trends worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

