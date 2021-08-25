Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,933.33 ($38.32).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,113 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13), for a total value of £110,598.57 ($144,497.74).

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,638 ($34.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,667.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The firm has a market cap of £9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71).

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

